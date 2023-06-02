Fears for Health as Biden Stumbles, Tumbles, then Jogs to Car.

- Advertisement -

By Editor- June 1, 2023. US President Joe Biden has tripped and fallen while handing out diplomas at a graduation ceremony for the US Air Force Academy in Colorado creating some fears about his ability to function as President, given his age and health.

Biden, 80, tripped and fell to the ground as he turned to his left to shake an officer’s hand following his speech. He remained down for several seconds before an air force officer and two Secret Service agents helped him back to his feet.

As he got back on his feet, Biden pointed to the place on stage where he lost his balance. “He’s fine,” Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director said later. “There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.”

Biden walked back to his seat unaided after pointing to an item on the stage. Two small black sandbags were on stage supporting the teleprompter used by Biden and other speakers.