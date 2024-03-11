Federal Cabinet Tours Climate-Smart Model Home Ahead Of Grand Opening

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis, in a significant move towards promoting sustainable living, were among the first to tour the newly constructed climate-smart model home located in Conaree, on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The home, developed by the East Coast Housing Development Ltd and facilitated by the National Housing Corporation (NHC), is set for its official unveiling on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Conaree at 9:00 a.m.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said that the Federal Cabinet’s tour of the model home underscores the government’s dedication to fostering sustainable development and providing affordable housing solutions that cater to the modern needs of its citizens.

He added that the official opening of the climate-smart home marks a significant milestone in St. Kitts and Nevis’ journey towards environmental sustainability and improved living standards for its residents.