Federal Parliament Passes Legislation To Fortify St. Kitts And Nevis’ Good Governance Agenda

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a significant move to bolster its transformative good governance agenda, the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis successfully passed two crucial pieces of legislation: the Whistleblowers Protection Bill, 2023, and the Unauthorized Disclosure of Official Information Bill, 2023.

According to Attorney-General (AG) and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, both Bills, which underwent their first readings on May 25th, 2023, mark the fourth and fifth legislative steps taken by the government in its commitment to enhance transparency and accountability within its operations.

“Today, Madame Speaker, I am pleased to lead the debate of the fourth and fifth pillars of this administration’s good governance transformation…,” said AG Wilkin. “I want our people to remember that after today, with the grace of safe passage, the lawmakers on this side of the aisle have brought to the people five fundamental and interlinking legislative pillars to sustain the new good governance institutional infrastructure of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The attorney-general highlighted the significance of the recent legislative advancements.

“Five laws that will serve as the blood source of permanent institutional bodies birthed to stand the test of time, outlasts the frailties of human nature and protect us from the corrupt, greedy men and women of this world so that we can truly achieve the sustainable island state that our people deserve,” said the attorney-general.

AG Wilkin added that “the complexities of public office bring you closer to God. It is not an easy task trying to be all things to all people, but being close to God is a good thing and symbolism is important in every religion.”

In February 2023, the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis successfully passed three significant pieces of legislation. The laws – the Anti-Corruption Bill, 2023, the Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Freedom of Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aim to reinforce the Federation’s commitment to good governance and form a crucial part of the administration’s transformative good governance agenda.