BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As the COVID-91 Pandemic surges globally, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to place great focus on ensuring that citizens and residents are protected from the virus.

“The government prides itself on minimizing the impact of the virus and such action will result in saving lives, said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during the July 21 edition of Leadership Matters.

“Our strategic actions must aim at saving lives, not accommodating avoidable deaths,” said Dr. Harris. “The Federal Government will continue to focus on interrupting viral transmission and minimizing, if not avoiding mortality associated with COVID-19. …even as we continue to carefully manage and organize opening up of our country to business and the return to near normalcy.”

Prime Minister Harris reflected on the gradual relaxation of restrictions that was in place as a result of the pandemic, noting that the decisions of the government have been beneficial to many.

“We opened up our country slowly and carefully,” said Dr. Harris. “More persons are at work now than in April of this year. Every area of socio-economic activity has benefited from the phased lifting of our restrictions.”