Federation Education Pioneer Willliam Dore Dies at 97

by Kevon Browne

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): William Dore, a man credited as one of the driving forces behind the advances of education in St. Kitts and Nevis, has passed at the age of 97.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew extended sympathy to the family of William Dore on his passing.

The Prime Minister wrote in a Facebook post, “I extend my deepest condolences to the late William Dore.

William Dore, born July 7, 1925, was one of the main leading forces in the evolution of education in St. Kitts and Nevis.

There was a time when there was no secondary education in SKN, and Mr. Dore helped introduce the College of Preceptors Examination and got the government to spearhead the initiative.

The College of Preceptors dates back to 1846 and is the oldest surviving teaching association in the United Kingdom.

A distinction from the College of Preceptors was almost equivalent to a GCE, O’level pass.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is appreciative of the work of Mr. William Dore and his tremendous contribution to the advancement of education.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family receive the comfort and reassurance needed during this difficult time.”

William Dore was a former Basseterre Boys School principal; former chairman of NACO; former chairman of SSMC; former Commissioner of Labour, and former Labour candidate for Central Basseterre who went up against Rt. Hon. Dr. Kennedy Simmonds.