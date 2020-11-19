BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Tourism’s underwent extensive preparation with its Phase One Plan to re-introduce tourism to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in a COVID-19 world, according to Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, the Honourable Lindsay Grant,

Speaking in the National Assembly on November 17, Minister Grant said that St. Kitts & Nevis’ borders were re-opened to welcome visitors from around the world after a seven-month closure, which was implemented to help curb the transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been preparing for this for a very long time, working with our medical professionals to develop a two-phase plan to allow us to safely and responsibly open,” said Hon. Grant.

“We established specific entry and travel requirements for our visitors. We developed protocols to keep our front line workers, our citizens, and our resident’s safe, and conducted training for our stakeholders in every single sector of the industry in those health and safety protocols,” said Grant.

Additionally, “we created a travel approved program which awards a travel approved certificate and seal for stakeholders successfully completing the training and inspection of their operations, respectively,” he said.

“Mr. Speaker, we collaborated with our airline partners to establish our airlift schedule for November,” said Grant. “These include American Airlines service from Miami, Seaborne service from San Juan, and starting this past Saturday, Winair service from St. Maarten. For the month of November, all airlines will operate weekly Saturday service.

“As Phase One continues, I am very pleased to report 4,314 persons out of 5,000 in the tourism industry have completed the Travel Approved training at no expense to the individual,” he said. “The Ministry of Tourism underwent extensive preparation with its Phase One Plan to re-introduce tourism to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in a COVID-19 world.”