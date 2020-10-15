BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Relative calm and peace is continuing in St. Kitts and Nevis throughout the year, as the Federation has recorded a significant decline in reported crimes for the period of January 1 to October 13, compared with the corresponding period in 2019.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, addressed the October 15, sitting of the National Assembly under the section ‘Statement by Ministers’ on the Order Paper.

“For the period January 1 to October 13, the total reported crimes in the Federation stood at 781, representing a significant 27 percent decline when compared with the same period in 2019,” said Hon Dr. Harris. “This reduction comes against a backdrop of a significant decline of 404 crimes or a similar 27 percent, achieved in 2019, when compared with the same period in 2018.

“This is good news as total major crimes are declining year on year,” said the Prime Minister. “Our Country is safer thanks to the sound policy and hard work of the Government, the security agencies, the judiciary and our people. The diminution in gang conflict as a consequence of the Peace Initiative, our build out of the Explorers Club and more effective policing that is intelligence-based is among the factors responsible for our dramatic success in law and order.”

A breakdown of the crime statistics for the year shows that the number of homicides for 2020 stands at seven. This represents a reduction of five, or 42 percent, when compared with the same period last year.

“There was one incident of Shooting At With Intent recorded this year,” said Dr. Harris. “There were four in both 2018 and 2019, which translates to a 75 percent reduction in 2020 so far. There were three reports of Attempted Homicides for 2020 — a significant reduction of 80 percent when compared with the same period last year. Additionally, the offence of Robbery recorded a significant decline of 53 percent for this year compared with last year. This crime reduced from 40 to 19.

“The scorecard on major crimes provides the hard evidence that we are making progress in law and order,” continued Dr. Harris. “We still have a journey to go Mr. Speaker; the Federation is experiencing significant improvement in law and order, safety and security.”