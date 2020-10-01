BASSERTERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis maintained a relatively strong employment status for the first six months of the year according to figures released by the government on October 1.

From January to June 2020, there was a monthly average of 23,745 jobs available. This is slightly down from the 23,909 jobs that were available in the same period of 2019. This is a registered net decline of 164 jobs.

Manufacturing, public administration and defence showed an increase of 8 percent. Declines were recorded in wholesale and retail, hotels and restaurants, and transport, as well as storage and communication ranging from 3 to 5 percent. The non-government sector recorded a loss of 831 jobs as opposed to the public sector, which recorded an increase of 666.

The relatively strong employment figure is due to the opening in June of the Four Seasons [Resort] up to June, it retained the majority of the workers on its payroll,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said at his monthly press conference.

The reduction in the number of active jobs resulted in a decrease in the average monthly payroll from $76.34 million in 2019 to $74 million in 2020.

Dr. Harris noted that the employment situation is likely to change in the third quarter of the year. This is largely attributed to the number of laid-off employees from the Four Seasons Resort. However, officials expect the decline to be mitigated by increased employment in the manufacturing sector.

St. Kitts and Nevis like many countries around the world is grappling with economic fallout as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.