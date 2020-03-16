The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has revised its travel advisory in response to the rapid spread of the novel corona virus (COVID-19), the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) declaration the virus has become a pandemic and the fact several CARICOM Member States have now reported cases — all of which have been imported into the region.

To protect borders and the health and wellness of citizens and residents, the government has announced the following:

Travel advisories remain in effect for persons travelling from China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. Travel advisories have now been issued for the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany and Spain. Persons intending to travel from these destinations are advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time. In the event such travellers arrive in the Federation they will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period following screening at the port of entry. Such quarantine of passengers means movements will be confined to a designated facility. The Federal Government advises all citizens and legal residents returning from any of the aforementioned countries that they too will be placed on a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine regimen, wherein their movements will be restricted. The Federal Government reserves the right to screen any individual arriving into the Federation, particularly during this WHO declared pandemic.

The Federal Ministry of Health and the government of St. Kitts and Nevis emphasize that, to date, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The government also advises citizens and residents to remain calm and to follow all of the advisories that have been issued regarding hand hygiene, social distancing, and general infection control and prevention.

The government reminds all to rely on official sources of information on COVID-19. Persons seeking information on COVID-19 are advised to contact the Ministry of Health, Bladen Commercial Development, Basseterre or call (869) 465-2521.

The government pledges to keep all citizens and residents informed as it does everything in its power to manage this global public health challenge and minimize its impact.