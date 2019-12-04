As St. Kitts and Nevis joined the rest of the world in observing International Day of Persons with Disabilities Tuesday, Minister with responsibility for Social Services, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said it was implementing concrete steps to help those in the society who are differently-abled.

Minister Hamilton announced that the theme for this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities is “Promoting the Participation of Persons with Disabilities and Their Leadership: Taking Action on the 2030 Development Agenda.”

“(This year’s theme) focuses on the empowerment of persons with disabilities for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development as envisaged in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” Minister Hamilton said of this year’s theme, “Promoting the Participation of Persons with Disabilities and Their Leadership: Taking Action on the 2030 Development Agenda.”

Minister Hamilton highlighted the installation of a lift at Government Headquarters as part of the many programmes the Government has employed to further empower and include persons with disabilities in the society. He also announced that this week, the government will join with the locally disabled persons, “as they highlight the work and accomplishments of members of their organization who, despite some level of disability, continue to contribute significantly to national development.”

Some activities for the week include a walk from the Social Security building Wednesday, a Town Hall meeting on Thursday at the McKnight Community Center, a social event on Friday, and a fun day Saturday at the Irish Town Playing Field.