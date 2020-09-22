BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis was commemorated in Guantanamo, Cuba, this year during a celebration highlighting the cultural and historical links between the two countries.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, Her Excellency Verna Mills, was unable to attend the celebration organized by descendants in Guantanamo. However, she was able to phone in and address the celebrants. She wished the celebrants a Happy Independence noting that the twin-island federation, like many countries around the world, is facing many uncertainties brought about largely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite all the challenges that we have faced thus far, we still have reasons to be grateful,” Her Excellency Mills stated in her remarks. “We must continue to give praise to the Holy Father and the Lord Jesus for all the blessings bestowed on us so far… because we still have life and we can celebrate in a modest way, the birth of our country and the homeland of our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. My hope is that one day you can visit the islands from where your ancestors came and feel the same love that they felt for their country.”

Ambassador Mills encouraged the celebrants “to continue to work together, respect the laws and be responsible in order to eliminate the coronavirus that affects us greatly. If everyone does his/her part, together we can beat it.”

After the greeting by Ambassador Mills, a panel discussion was held featuring Edgar Powell Salazar, Adisdania Walwin, and Ivan Adolfo Otley Black. Topics included the history of St. Kitts and Nevis, its economy, sports, culture, health and education. The type of government, current Prime Minister and diplomatic relations with Cuba were also discussed.

The programme culminated with a dance with a Caribbean artistic stamp. It ended with a toast to the nation.