BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The health system in St. Kitts and Nevis is prepared for when the borders reopen on October 31, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws during the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Border Reopening Press Briefing on October 28.

Dr. Laws said that internal medicine specialists and anaesthetists helped develop the St. Kitts and Nevis Clinical Guidelines for the clinical management of moderate and severe COVID-19. She said that all health professionals, physicians, and nurses in the Federation have been sensitized regarding these clinical guidelines.

She noted that there have been training sessions in both St. Kitts and Nevis for a cadre of contact tracers.

“In order to fight this disease, once a case or two have been identified, what is important is contact tracing,” said Dr. Laws. “Our contact tracers have gone through extensive training since our last wave of cases.”

Personal Protective Equipment, along with medication, has been procured in anticipation of a surge in cases, said Dr. Laws.

There has also been in-service training in terms of infection prevention and control, she concluded.