BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The importance of citizens and residents adhering to the established protocols relating to COVID-19, particularly as the Federation’s borders are expected to be fully reopened to international travel at the end of this month, is being reiterated by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Prime Minister Harris said it is imperative that the Federation maintains its status as a low risk territory for COVID-19, as this will be one of the key attractions for persons looking to travel at this time.

In the latest Risk Assessment Level for COVID-19 that was updated on October 5, the United States-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) again listed the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis among countries with a very low risk of contracting COVID-19. The Travel Health Notices advise travellers and other audiences about health threats around the world.

“Apart from our nationals, one of the reasons why tourists would want to come to St. Kitts and Nevis is because the government and people have done an excellent job in managing this country, and in that regard the country is a low risk destination,” said Dr. Harris. “Those who come to St. Kitts and Nevis would want to ensure that having come with their negative tests and having stayed for their planned time, they are able to return [home] assured that they would not have contracted the virus in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

In this regard, the Prime Minister again appealed to citizens and residents to adhere to the protocols and guidelines that are in place, particularly the internationally accepted non-pharmaceutical measures, that can help prevent or minimize the spread of the deadly virus.

“In the COVID-19 environment, we have to ensure that persons are able to operate in a safe way,” said the Prime Minister. “The very actions we are taking to keep the country safe are also intended to keep you safe to be able to operate your business…and in order to sustain a high demand for tourist services in St. Kitts and Nevis we have to keep COVID-19 in check and contain it so that we maintain our low risk status.”

The borders of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will be fully reopened on October 31.