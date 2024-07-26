Fentanyl Drug Lord Hijacked To United States, Now Behind Bars.

- Advertisement -

Global media including the Wall Street Journal have reported that one of the world’s most powerful drug lords, 76-year-old Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, believed to be the leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, has been arrested by US federal agents in El Paso, Texas in what turned out to be an amazing coup for law enforcement agencies.

Zambada, 76, founded the criminal organisation with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who is currently jailed in the US.

Arrested with Zambada on Thursday was Guzman’s son, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, said the US justice department.

In February, Zambada was charged by US prosecutors with a conspiracy to make and distribute fentanyl, a drug more powerful than heroin that has been blamed for the US opioid crisis.

Details of the arrests of the two men remain unclear, but it appears they hopped over the border into the United States in a small private plane.

Citing Mexican and US officials, the Wall Street Journal reports that Zambada was tricked into boarding the plane by a high-ranking Sinaloa member following a months-long operation by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

The paper added that Zambada believed he was going to inspect clandestine airfields in Mexico.

Officials said Zambada was “lured” onto a private plane under “false pretences” by Guzman Lopez, the New York Times reports.

Usually Zambada is wary and is said to never sleep two times in the same place.

Zambada believed the plane would fly south in Mexico but instead it flew north and landed in El Paso, said Fox News Correspondent Bryan Llenas citing law enforcement sources.

Guzman Lopez surrendered to US authorities and turned on Zambada because he “blamed Mayo for the capture of his father”, Mr Llenas added.

In a written statement on Thursday evening, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the two men lead “one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organisations in the world”.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, and the Justice Department will not rest until every single cartel leader, member and associate responsible for poisoning our communities is held accountable,” he added.

American prosecutors say the Sinaloa cartel is the biggest supplier of drugs to the US.

US authorities have previously noted that fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had been offering a reward of up to $15m (£12m) for Zambada’s capture.

During Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s trial in 2019, his lawyers accused Zambada of bribing the “entire” Mexican government in exchange for living openly without fear of prosecution.

“In truth [Guzman] controlled nothing,” Guzman’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, told jurors. “Mayo Zambada did,” he claimed.

According to the US state department, Zambada is also the owner of several legitimate businesses in Mexico, including “a large milk company, a bus line and a hotel”, as well as real estate assets.

Alongside fentanyl charges, he is also facing charges in the US ranging from drug trafficking, murder, kidnapping, money laundering and organised crime.

Source: BBC, other media.