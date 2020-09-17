BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Department of Statistics within the Ministry of Sustainable Development is seeking to recruit field enumerators to aid in the conduct of various socio-economic household surveys including the Pre-Census Listing and Mapping Exercise which will run from October to November 2020.

The Pre-Census Listing and Mapping Exercise seeks to:

1. Collect data on the number of households and persons residing in the various communities; and

2. Provide an update of the housing stock throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.

The information is also important to determine how the available resources could be adequately applied to properly undertake the full Population and Housing Census activities in 2021.

To apply, all interested persons are required to visit the St. Kitts Office located upstairs the Total Concept Building at Bladen’s Commercial Development in Basseterre and the Nevis Office upstairs Value Mart IGA Building, Farms Estate. Persons can also register online via stats.gov.kn.

Deadline for submission of application is Friday, September 25.