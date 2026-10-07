Field Hospital Training Strengthens National Emergency Preparedness

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 7, 2026)

Training to assemble and deploy a 40-bed field hospital is underway at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) compound as health and emergency response agencies strengthen their readiness to provide medical care during a major disaster or other national emergency.

The three-day exercise began on October 7 and continues through October 9, bringing together the Institutions-Based Health Services (IBHS) Disaster Management Team, the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, NEMA and the Public Works Department (PWD).

The exercise builds on an earlier field hospital assembly conducted in October 2021, following the donation of two 40-bed field hospitals by the United States Government—one designated for St. Kitts and the other for Nevis.

Participants are receiving practical instruction on the complete process of establishing the facility, from unpacking and organising the shelter components to assembling the flooring, erecting the tent structure and installing the various equipment and lighting systems.

Leading the training is Allister Thompson of Public Works, Nevis, who is guiding participants through each stage of the set-up process and familiarising them with the equipment required to make the facility operational.

Once assembled, the field hospital is equipped to accommodate 40 patients across four wards. The facility includes divider curtains, bathroom facilities, lighting, air conditioning and a generator, providing essential infrastructure for the delivery of medical services in an emergency setting.

Its supplies also include linen packages containing pillows, fitted and flat sheets, pillowcases and blankets.

The IBHS Disaster Management Team is being led by Director of Operations Lindsey Maynard, with Operations Manager Stacey Battice serving as the lead of the Disaster Management Team.

The team includes Nurse Manager Gilmer Richardson, who leads the nursing cohort, two additional nurse representatives, three orderlies and three administrative officers. Maintenance personnel from the JNF General Hospital are also participating in the exercise.

For Maynard, the practical training is an important part of ensuring that emergency response plans can be translated into coordinated action when needed.

“Readiness is built through practice. This training ensures that our teams and partner agencies can deploy the field hospital quickly and work together seamlessly when it matters most. I thank Mr. Thompson and all our partners for their commitment to strengthening the nation’s health emergency response.”

National Disaster Coordinator Livingston Pemberton likewise underscored the value of hands-on preparation and inter-agency coordination in strengthening the Federation’s emergency response capabilities.

“Hands-on training with our stakeholders builds the confidence and coordination needed to respond effectively in an emergency. The collaboration among the Defence Force, NEMA, Public Works and the health sector is critical to national preparedness.”

The exercise provides participating agencies with an opportunity not only to refresh their technical knowledge of the field hospital system, but also to strengthen communication and coordination between the personnel who would be responsible for its deployment and operation during an emergency.

The training is expected to continue through October 9.