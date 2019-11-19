FIFA President Gianni Infantino, alongside Concacaf President and FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani, initiated today a tour of Caribbean and Central American countries with a first stop in Trinidad and Tobago.
The highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) Home of Football.
The new Home of Football, which was funded through FIFA’s Forward Programme, features three full-size natural grass pitches and provides a modern infrastructure for the development of football on the islands.
At the inauguration ceremony, President Infantino took to the stage alongside Prime Minister Keith Rowley, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, and TTFA President David John-Williams.
- “I am honoured and proud to be here today in Trinidad and Tobago and witness the opening of the brand new Home of Football, which is the realisation of a project initiated under the TTFA leadership and jointly achieved with FIFA. During my last visit in the country two and a half years ago all this did not exist, and I can only be thankful to the TTFA and to the government of Trinidad and Tobago for their work and support in making it possible. This state of the art Home of Football is a model for the region and a legacy for TTFA and for the youth in the country that is here to stay.”
The visit also included discussions with TTFA President David John-Williams and his team about the state of football on the islands and the strategic focus of the federation. President Infantino praised the TTFA leadership for making good use of FIFA’s Forward Programme to support development efforts locally.
Besides the Home of Football, the TTFA has been investing in a new professional league and has benefited from dedicated travel funding for national teams, a cost which is particularly heavy for some islands of the Caribbean.