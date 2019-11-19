FIFA President Gianni Infantino, alongside Concacaf President and FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani, initiated today a tour of Caribbean and Central American countries with a first stop in Trinidad and Tobago.

The highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) Home of Football.

The new Home of Football, which was funded through FIFA’s Forward Programme, features three full-size natural grass pitches and provides a modern infrastructure for the development of football on the islands.

At the inauguration ceremony, President Infantino took to the stage alongside Prime Minister Keith Rowley, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, and TTFA President David John-Williams.