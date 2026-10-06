FIFA president opens new arena at SKNFA Technical Centre

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined football officials, government representatives and young players on Saturday for the official opening of a new FIFA Arena at the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) Technical Centre in St. Peter’s.

The September 26 ceremony marked the completion of the new mini-pitch, which is expected to provide children and communities with a dedicated space for football, skills development and recreational activity.

Infantino described the opening as an important milestone for football in St. Kitts and Nevis, while noting that the facility forms part of a wider effort to expand access to the sport globally.

“This inauguration today of this FIFA Arena is a symbolic act, it is an important act, of course, but it is only one step,” Infantino said.

The FIFA president said the organisation wants to ensure that young people have opportunities to participate in football regardless of where they live.

“Our ambition is to make football available for everyone, everywhere in the world,” he said, adding that FIFA’s commitment must be demonstrated “not just with words, but with actions, with facts.”

Infantino also praised the football talent in St. Kitts and Nevis and said improved infrastructure would be important in helping young players develop.

“You have the talent, we all know that,” he said. “What we need is to make sure that we nurture this talent, is to make sure that we bring the necessary infrastructure, the necessary expertise to make this talent grow and to give opportunities to everyone to dream.”

Beyond its sporting purpose, Infantino said the facility could become a gathering point for the wider community.

“This is a safe place,” he said. “This is a place where children can play, where adults can play, where social life of a community of a country will see happening.”

He also recognised the progress of youth football in the Federation, noting that St. Kitts and Nevis’ Under-15 boys are scheduled to compete at the inaugural FIFA Under-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan.

Infantino said FIFA would continue working with the SKNFA and local partners to support football development.

“We will continue all together to invest. We will continue all together to develop the game, and we will continue all together to unite the world,” he said.

SKNFA President Atiba Harris said the new arena reflected the importance of cooperation between the football association, government and other stakeholders.

He said facilities such as the FIFA Arena would give children more opportunities to play in safe environments while helping parents feel more comfortable about where their children spend time.

“More of these mini-pitches will provide safe spaces for our kids,” Harris said.

He also called for greater collaboration among sports officials and ministers on both islands to ensure that football development remains a shared priority.

Harris acknowledged FIFA’s contribution toward addressing the Federation’s football infrastructure needs, saying that while St. Kitts and Nevis has long produced talented players, additional facilities are needed to help that talent develop.

He said the focus should remain firmly on young people and the values that football can teach.

“We never forget, we’re doing this for the kids, the love of football,” Harris said. “At the end of the day, football must be the winner. It’s not just playing, it’s life lessons.”

SKNFA Technical Director Giba Damiano described the new arena as an investment in opportunities for children across the Federation.

“Today, we’re not simply opening a football pitch. We are opening doors, creating opportunities, and giving dreams a place to begin,” Damiano said.

He said the facility should be accessible to children from all backgrounds and abilities, with the ultimate objective extending beyond the development of footballers.

“Our country may be small, but our dreams have no limits,” he said. “And every child, regardless of their background or ability, deserves the opportunity to play, to belong, and to dream.”

Damiano challenged football administrators and partners to ensure that the facility remains active and is used to its full potential.

“Building a pitch is an achievement. Filling that pitch with children is our responsibility. And giving those children the opportunity to learn, develop, and dream is our legacy,” he said.

The SKNFA’s plans include using the facility to support grassroots programmes, school partnerships and coach education, creating additional pathways for young players throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.

Damiano said the wider objective was to use football as a tool for personal and community development.

“Our purpose is to develop our people,” he said.

He encouraged the young players attending the ceremony to take advantage of the opportunities available to them and to remain confident in their potential.

“One day, a child who begins playing on this pitch could represent our nation, inspire a community, or become a leader who changes the life of others,” Damiano said. “That’s the power of football.”

The opening of the FIFA Arena adds another facility to the SKNFA’s efforts to expand football infrastructure and increase opportunities for young people.

The arena is expected to support grassroots football, youth development, community activities and other programmes aimed at strengthening the sport across the Federation.