Fifteen SKN Nationals Recognized by the University of the Virgin Islands

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Fifteen nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis made it to the Dean’s List in recognition of their outstanding academic performances at the University of the Virgin Islands.

The University of the Virgin Islands held its Dean List Award Ceremony on Sunday, March 5 2023 at the Eldridge W. Blake Sports and Fitness Center, Orville E. Kean Campus in St.Thomas.

The Awardees include 10 females and five males; Catherine Seabrookes, Brandon Chambers, Dhakiya Liburd, Sheldon Richards, Jackiema Flemming, Ackeem Alexander, Zidane Byron, Shana Taylor, Serita Somersalle, Maliqua Kamu, Joleen Buchanan, Jovany Pemberton, Jaychrislie Boon, Tamia Grant and Xiaoyu Harris.

The University of the Virgin islands was unable to host in person ceremonies during the COVID-19 period. However, during the 2023 ceremony, awards were presented to students who made the Dean’s List from Fall 2019 through to Fall 2022.

According to UVI, “the Dean’s List recognizes full time undergraduate students carrying 12 or more degree credits, who have earned a grade point average of 3.2 or higher for the semester, with no grade lower than C and not taking any remedial courses.”