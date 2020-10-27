CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Health will be conducting its final COVID-19 sensitization sessions at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre on Thursday October 29 at 3:30 p.m.

All hospitality employees, entertainers, tour guides, taxi operators and other hotel vendors who did not attend any of the previous sessions are asked to register in advance with the Nevis Tourism Authority by Wednesday October 28 at 4:00 p.m.

You may also register using the following link:

https://forms.gle/YW5hNB4XoDgvkifS6