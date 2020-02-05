The Financial Services Regulatory Commission will be featured on the government radio and television programme “Working for You” Wednesday when the panel will discuss background information on the role of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission in relation to the NGO Sector and the recent amendment to NGO Act passed during the last sitting of Parliament Jan. 23.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and happenings of the Team Unity Administration, as part of its transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation pledge.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5-6:30 p.m. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/