By Monique Washington

Residents of Jessups Village were startled late Wednesday afternoon by an explosion on the beach.



Sometime before 4 p.m., the kitchen at Paradise Beach Viila became engulfed in flames. Residents in Jessups report that they heard a loud pop while others said that they felt their homes shake.

The wooden structure was completely destroyed. At this time the cause of the fire and injuries caused is unknown.

More to this story as it becomes available.