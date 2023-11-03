Fire damages Pro Shop and Fitness Centre at Four Seasons Nevis

- Advertisement -

By Loshaun Dixon

A fire on Tuesday evening at the Pro Shop and Fitness Centre of the well-known Four Seasons Resort Nevis, caused damage to the facility. There have been no reported injuries or fatalities as a result of the resort management’s quick action to guarantee the safety of all staff members and visitors.

In an official statement, the Four Seasons Resort Nevis management expressed their relief, stating, “The safety and well-being of our employees and guests is our top priority, and we are relieved to share that everyone is safe and unharmed.”

The fire was contained in the gym and pro shop areas, thanks to the quick and effective response from the local fire department and emergency services. The management of the resort expressed their appreciation to the hardworking staff, the emergency services, and the people of Nevis for their help during this difficult period.

“Preliminary reports suggest that the gym and pro shop areas at the Resort have been destroyed, but there is no damage to the main hotel or any of the guest rooms or villas,” said Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, praising the efforts made to contain the fire. Above all, I am genuinely delighted to announce that there have been no documented casualties or fatalities.”

The Premier also praised the bravery of the firefighters and expressed his sympathy and the government’s support for the Resort’s owners, management, and staff.

Brantley visited the areas affected by the fire and was accompanied by the General Manager Billy Cueto.

General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Billy Cueto (right), accompanies Premier Mark Brantley on a tour of the areas impacted by Tuesday evening’s fire.

“I visited the Four Seasons Resort this morning and was able to tour the areas impacted by last evening’s fire. I am pleased to report that the fire was restricted to the gym and pro shop only, and the rest of the Resort is in pristine condition.”

“I thank General Manager Billy Cueto for welcoming me, and I used the opportunity to reiterate the Government’s fullest support to the speedy recovery of the affected areas.”

“Mr Cueto commended the fire services and their response and commended his staff for their response in containing this disaster. I join in extending my deepest appreciation to our fire services and workers at the Resort.”

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, expressed his deep emotions regarding the incident, calling the Four Seasons Resort a source of pride and beauty. He confirmed that there had been no loss of life, emphasising the safety and well-being of the people at the resort as the top priority.

“This iconic establishment has always been a source of pride and beauty in our beloved nation and the entire Caribbean, and the news of this fire has left us all deeply saddened.”

In his conversation with the Resort’s General Manager, Prime Minister Drew conveyed the full support and solidarity of the People and Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis. He commended all involved for the containment of the fire to the gym and golf pro shop.

Thanking the firemen and first responders for their heroic service, devotion, and bravery, Prime Minister Drew expressed gratitude, and gave the Resort’s employees his sincere support and expressed gratitude for their commitment to offering top-notch service.

While acknowledging the regrettable disruption of their vacation, the prime minister reassured the guests impacted by the incident that their safety was the top priority, and expressed the hope that they experienced the kindness and support of the Nevisian people.

Prime Minister Drew declared his intention to visit the island nation, “to determine the full extent of the damage and support the people of Nevis during this trying time.” He lauded the community’s ability to bounce back, and called for cooperation and support to rebuild what had been lost.