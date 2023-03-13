Asian Night at Oscars: Winners of the 95th Academy Awards – full list

Hollywood royalty gathered to find out who had won a coveted Oscars statuette on Sunday. Here is the list of winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Summary “Dreams do come true,” says Michelle Yeoh as she wins best actress – the first Asian woman to receive the award – for Everything Everywhere All at Once The eccentric sci-fi comedy drama also wins best picture and other top awards in a triumphant night Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan won for their supporting actress and actor roles in the film The award for best actor went to an emotional Brendan Fraser for The Whale Chandrabose and MMM Keeravaani won best song for Naatu Naatu from film RRR Celebrities are now at the Vanity Fair after-party in Los Angeles