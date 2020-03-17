The government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) is making well on its promise to distribute smart bins to every household in St. Kitts by delivering the first batch to residents in Stapleton Extension, St. Peters, Monday.

“Each household, 12,000 in the first instance, will receive a 65-gallon bin to be able to put their garbage and secure them before they are collected by the trucks,” said The Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister with responsibility for SWMC. “The concept is that the bins have smart technology that can identify exactly where and who they belong to.”

He added that the approach is part of an overall scheme of improving communities, noting the St. Peters community is one of the fastest-growing in St. Kitts.

“Let it be understood that the Team Unity Government’s approach has been and will continue to be one where we include the entire country in what we are doing,” said Minister Hamilton. “We do the greatest good for the greatest number of people, which is what we have been charged to do and we are living up to that motto. Doing the greatest good for the greatest number of people is a utilitarian principle which we have adopted,” added the minister.

The government continues to be dedicated to keeping communities clean. A cleanup campaign initiated in 2019 included bins being placed in communities to encourage residents to actively participate. Scrap metals were also collected and taken to the Conaree Landfill.