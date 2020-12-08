CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration thanked members of the first Culturama Committee, for a monetary donation to be used as stipulated on the Cultural Complex.

Mrs. Gloria Anslyn representing the committee and Ms. Irma Johnson of the defunct Nevis Dramatic and Cultural Society (NEDACS) handed over the donation to Mr. Evelyn at a ceremony at the Complex.

“We are happy that the committee saw fit to partner with us and to make this donation, so at least we could continue the enhancements here at the Nevis Cultural Complex,” said Hon. Evelyn.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Culture, the Executive Director and the Culturama Secretariat in general, we want to say a hearty thank you to these two lovely ladies, these two evergreen ladies Gloria Anslyn and Irma Johnson, for coming and representing the rest of the organisation and making this very timely donation. Ladies thank you very much and please take our gratitude back to the rest of the committee.”

The Minister of Culture described the donation as a timely one, which will be used in an area at the complex where enhancements were done in 2019.

“We would have done a little bit of work here at the back where we call the Culturama Longue,” said Evelyn. “Now, we have decided in conjunction with the donors [and] the Nevis Culturama Committee that we will use these funds to put towards the covering of the Culturama Longue.

“The funds that we are receiving will not be enough to do the entire project. However, the Department and the Ministry of Culture will endeavour to put the additional funds to ensure that the longue is covered,” he said.

Evelyn noted that on completion of the project, the contributions to Culturama by NEDACS, who established the festival, and the first Culturama Committee will be honoured.

“I am delighted you decided to give it to the Ministry of Culture, bearing in mind that the Ministry of Culture has put so much into Culturama and the Cultural Complex over the years.

“When the Culturama Longue is completed, we will name the longue after NEDACS and the first Culturama Committee,” said Evelyn. “In essence the name of NEDACS will live on. It is important that we know the genesis of the festival, and it is important we know that NEDACS was right there from the start. Due to the work of NEDACS we have such a fantastic festival now called Culturama.”





Ms. Johnson explained the reason for the donation.



“As a member of the NEDACS, and the first Culturama Committee, said Ms. Johnson. “We are here to hand over some money that was realised from our last Culturama in 1989. It was placed at the First Caribbean Bank, Charlestown, but due to their closing we are now handing it over to the Minister of Culture to be used as see fit on this complex.”

NEDACS created Culturama to revive the dying traditional customs of Nevis; to stimulate an interest in the wealth of the islands’ cultural heritage; to create a climate in which Nevisian indigenous folk art could reassert itself and flourish; and to raise funds for the construction of a community centre to serve as a base for the projection and cultural awareness programmes.

Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Executive Director of Culturama was also present.