First East Caribbean UN Common Office Opens in Antigua

Officials and dignitaries turned out last night for the opening of the first UN common premises in the Eastern Caribbean.

The Independence Drive building will allow UN offices and agencies to operate in a single location in Antigua.

They include the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).