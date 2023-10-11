First Ever Eleuthera Agro-Industrial Festival In Bahamas To Be Held Next Month

- Advertisement -

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Hon. Jomo Campbell recently announced the launch of the first-ever Eleuthera Agro-Industrial Festival. The festival is scheduled for November 17 -18, 2023 in Governor’s Harbour. The event is hosted by the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), and sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

“This event is a wonderful platform to showcase the agricultural and industrial achievements of entrepreneurs, creatives, farmers and industry professionals throughout the nation,” said Minister Campbell. “It is little wonder why Eleuthera was chosen as the location for this dynamic festival. This island has a rich history in agriculture with its fertile soil — just right for growing its famous ‘Sugar Loaf’ — the best pineapple in the world.”

He said the island is also ‘ripe’ with potential for industrial development. “This festival provides a unique opportunity for farmers to promote high-quality crops, livestock, industrial and technology equipment, support small and medium businesses, and provide exposure for creative entrepreneurs within the orange economy. “Additionally, we are hoping to highlight tourism and culture through exhibitions, technical sessions, entertainment, competition, and award recognition as we celebrate the remarkable work being done in these fields.

The Minister said that the festival will also provide a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration opportunities. “We believe that this festival will provide a melting pot of ideas, technologies, and best practices that will help to propel our green and orange economies forward. Moreover, the festival places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“It is our hope that attendees of this event gain valuable insights into the latest advancement and use what is learned to foster growth in the agriculture and creative sectors.

“The festival will feature 49 local vendors from 13 different settlements in Eleuthera,” said Mr. Campbell. “It will feature a farmer, artisan, and horticultural market, food processing demos, agri-business seminars and educational exhibits from the Agricultural Development Organization, The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute, Cape Eleuthera Institute, The Island School, The Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Financial Services and One Eleuthera Foundation.”

The Minister said that the festival will also include livestock and small ruminants, a food court, a Kiddie corner, a Farm King and Queen competition and a Farm-to-Table Chef Competition.