First-ever Laborie Fair set for March 22 In St. Lucia

The south coast village of Laborie is preparing to host its first-ever Laborie Fair on Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fair will be held in the temporary market behind the Laborie Square, as the old market is currently being rebuilt.

The event is a tripartite collaboration that involves the Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM), the Laborie/Augier Constituency Council, and Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development.

Hon. Alva Baptiste, Parliamentary Representative and Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs, and H.E. Peter Chia-Yen Chen, Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, are among the officials expected to offer brief remarks at the event.

At the fair, farmers, fishermen and agro-processors from local and neighboring communities will showcase a wide variety of items, including ground provisions, vegetables, fruits, coconut oil, castor oil, sea moss, honey, cocoa sticks, meals, local juices, and jewelry. Entrepreneurs from the Youth Economy Agency (YEA) will also showcase their goods and services.

Among the other highlights on the day will be live music performed by the Laborie Steel Pan Orchestra, as well as stilt walkers. Officials from the Ministry of Health will also be present to conduct chronic diseases risk assessment, blood sugar testing, blood pressure testing, and body mass index (BMI).

Joni Meluce, Clerk at the Laborie/Augier Constituency Council, said the community can benefit from such a grand event.

“They’ve heard of similar events being held in other communities and are very happy to know that we’ll be hosting our very own,” she said. “They’ve been in preparation mode from the time we spoke with them. People from Laborie love to see things like this happen, especially when they know that their community is involved.”

Meluce said patrons are in for a mouthwatering treat, including experiencing live preparation of dishes such as lambi, black pudding, and fish. She said the upcoming fair is also being used as a catalyst for jump-starting the community’s economic potential in a big way.

“In the past, we hosted Festen Labowi on the last Friday of each month,” said Meluce. “That event had been paused for a while but we’re trying to revitalize it, so this fair is a great way to continue the Festen Labowi. We want people from across Saint Lucia to come out and taste what we’re offering, while enjoying the beautiful Laborie scenery.”

First held in June 2015, Festen Labowi aimed to promote the economic development of the community and to enhance the livelihoods of residents through sustainable programmes which create and improve access to investment and opportunities.