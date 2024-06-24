First Military Honours Ceremony Since Inauguration Of President Lai Welcomes Prime Minister Dr. Drew And Delegation

- Advertisement -

Taipei, Taiwan – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew were honoured with a grand ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Office in Taipei today, Monday, June 24, 2024, marking the first Military Honours Ceremony since the inauguration of His Excellency Lai Ching-te, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The ceremony included a review of the Honour Guard, the playing of national anthems, and the formal introduction of delegations from both countries, as well as members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corp in Taiwan.

President Lai Ching-te warmly welcomed Prime Minister Dr. Drew and his delegation, underscoring the historical significance of this state visit.

“Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s visit underscores the deep ties between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis. We look forward to fruitful discussions and strengthening our cooperation. The ceremonial welcome sets the stage for a series of productive meetings and collaborative efforts anticipated during Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s stay in Taiwan,” said President Lai.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, addressing the distinguished guests and members of the Taiwanese government, expressed his deep appreciation for the elaborate welcome.

“This visit to Taiwan holds great importance as it fortifies the solid foundation built over more than four decades,” said the prime minister, emphasising the enduring friendship and cooperation that have been the cornerstone of the two country’s bilateral relationship.

Dr. Drew highlighted the invaluable contributions Taiwan has made to the development of St Kitts and Nevis through technical and financial assistance, capacity building, and international advocacy.

“We are eternally grateful to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their valuable assistance in achieving our objectives,” Dr. Drew stated, highlighting the dedication of both nations to explore new avenues for cooperation, particularly in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, public infrastructure, ICT, and environmental conservation.

The prime minister added that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to sustaining and strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.