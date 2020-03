By Monique Washington

A body of a young man was found this morning ( March 1) sometime after 8 am in the Hamilton area with what appears to gunshot wound.

The police confirmed that a body was discovered this morning, they have since identified the body to be Jevon Brandy of Brown Hill Village

If confirmed that his death was a homicide, it would be the first homicide in Nevis for the last eleven months. More information to come.