Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 26, 2021 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis in its efforts to have continued food security has allowed farmers and fisherfolk to engage in their trade under the new restrictive measures implemented to keep citizens and residents safe from the further spread of COVID-19.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during his national address on June 25, 2021.

“We make a special exception for farmers and fishers to tend their flock, and to go fishing to keep our food supply going during days of limited operation,” said Prime Minister Harris.

PM Harris announced a complete 24-hour lockdown from 6:00 p.m Sunday, June 27 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, July 01. On Thursday, July 01 and Friday, July 02, there will be a limited movement for limited operation of essential businesses from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and a return to full 24-hour lockdown from 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 02 to Thursday, July 08.

The Federation will again have limited movement for essentials on Thursday, July 08 and Friday, July 09 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days and return to 24-hour lockdown on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 July.

These measures have been taken to preserve social and physical distancing and minimize the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

In March 2020, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis pledged $120 million for COVID-19 relief to protect businesses, jobs and the economy. Ten million was injected into the agricultural sector to boost production in the sector and ensure greater food security. Additionally, there was a waiver of payments for the consumption of water by farmers for six months.