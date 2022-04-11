Fisherman Rescued After Falling Overboard Off St Lucia, Another Still Missing

A fisherman has gone missing off the coast of St Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal after falling overboard a local fishing boat on Sunday. A second fisherman was rescued from the surf.

On Sunday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) received a report that two fishermen had fallen into the surf at Mapelane Bay.

“On arrival on the scene, it was determined that two local fishermen had been ejected off the boat into the surfline after the boat may have been broadsided by two waves,” said Jan Hoffman, NSRI St Lucia station commander

When the NSRI arrived at the scene, one of the fishermen had been rescued by a charter vessel.

Hoffman said:

He was safe on the beach, where NSRI medics treated the fisherman for shock and minor lacerations, and he required no further medical assistance.

Hoffman said there was no sign of the second fisherman, and the NSRI and two commercial fishing boats launched a search for the missing man.

Police, along with the NSRI crew, also conducted extensive shoreline search efforts.

“During the search, the missing fisherman’s life jacket and his raincoat were located and recovered. Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there remains no sign of the missing fisherman,” Hoffman added.

Police were conducting an ongoing search for the missing fisherman, he added.