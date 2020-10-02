Last year, 19 African migrants died off the coast of Colombia when the boat they were travelling in sank.

A federal appeals court decided recently that President Donald Trump can phase out protections for hundreds of thousands of families that have been living and working legally in the U.S., many of them for decades.

The 2-1 ruling by the California-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a block on Trump’s ending of temporary protected status, or TPS, for more than 300,000 people. The administration could expel people from Haiti as soon as March and from El Salvador by November 2021.

Under the TPS, the US does not issue visas to Haitians or allow them to fly in from Haiti, but if they arrive overland at the border, they can be admitted. This has led to many Haitians making the hazardous journey overland from South or Central America up though Mexico so they can present themselves at the US border.