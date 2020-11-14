BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, Constituency Empowerment, Human Resource Management and Information, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister will move the second reading of COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2020, which had its First Reading on 15th October 2020; National Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which had its First Reading on 15th October 2020, and Saint Christopher and Nevis (Mutual Exchange of Information in Taxation Matters (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which had its first reading on 15th October 2020).

Also, The Honourable Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development, Mrs. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, will move the second reading of Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which had its first reading on 15th October 2020.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (www.sknis.kn) of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under section: Parliament.