US: Five Dead in Louisville Shooting, 6 Hospitalized

Five people were killed and six others were hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Monday, police said. The suspected shooter is also dead.

“We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties,” Louisville Metro Police Department announced on Twitter Monday morning.

Law enforcement followed up within the hour to say “there is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized.” Local outlets are reporting the incident occurred at the Old National Bank on Louisville’s Main Street.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) said there was an “active police situation downtown” and urged residents to avoid the area around the Slugger Field baseball stadium until further notice.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said police have “confirmed a shooting situation” and announced he is headed to downtown Louisville.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he added.

The Louisville FBI said special agents responded to the shooting scene to assist law enforcement partners.