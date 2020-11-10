CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Senior citizens residing at the Flamboyant Nursing Home in Charlestown have received personal care supplies, a donation from the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) Women’s Arm.

Ms. Latoya Jones, CCM Women’s Arm President, presented the items during a ceremony at the nursing home on November 10. She said the gesture was one of several donations slated for the group’s week of activities.

“Our seniors play an important role in nation building, hence we owe them a debt of gratitude,” said Mrs. Jones. “As part of our week of activities the CCM Women’s Arm, even though we’re only a few month old, wishes to donate these essential supplies, well-need supplies, to the Flamboyant Nursing Home.”

Ms. Jones said the women’s group reached out to officials at the Alexandra Hospital, indicating their desire to make a donation to the Flamboyant Nursing Home, and their offer to assist was graciously accepted.

“We are truly thankful to management and staff who allowed us to make this contribution today,” said Mrs. Jones. “We look forward to building a strong relationship with the seniors, as well as continuing to support them in every way that we can.”

The donated items included adult diapers, toilet paper, antibacterial hand-washing liquid soaps, baby oil, wipes, Vaseline, Q-tips, toothpaste and other personal care items.

Registered Nurse Kella Didier, who is on staff at the Flamboyant Nursing Home, accepted the supplies, indicating they would be beneficial to the residents at the facility.

“One behalf of the residents and staff of the Flamboyant Nursing Home I would like to thank you all for your donation,” said Nurse Didier. “I assure you it will go to good use. They are essentials and the residents will make use of all these on a daily basis. We are very thankful for your donation and we feel very special that you would have kept us in your thoughts.”