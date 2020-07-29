BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As Tropical Storm Isaias passes St. Kitts and Nevis, individuals are encouraged to stay clear of ghauts as there is the potential for flash flooding.

“I want persons to be mindful of the waterways, what we in local terms call ghauts. Be mindful not to be parking in ghauts, not to be carrying out any activity whatsoever in these ghauts as there is the potential for flash flooding,” said Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

During a briefing at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Samuel said the general public will be updated on the storm and encouraged them to continue to listen to be informed. There was a noon update and another to follow at 6 p.m.

“Our local Met Office will continue to provide us with the necessary updates bearing in mind that weather is dynamic,” said Samuel. “I think that we should be happy that the situation is not as bad as we expected it, therefore, we should continue to pray.”

Samuel thanked citizens and residents for their “response and cooperation” to date, noting that their actions are “commendable” and encouraged them to continue to be vigilant and exercise caution where necessary.