The UWI Seismic Research Centre and the National Emergency Management Organisation have confirmed that there was a large explosion at the La Soufriere Volcano at approximately 4:15am on Monday.
The volcano dome has since collapsed and according to NEMO, pyroclastic flows can now be seen along the valleys on the eastern and western coasts.
In a bulletin issued at 6pm on Sunday, the National Emergency Management Organisation said the seismic network recorded short episodes of high-amplitude seismic tremor, each lasting around 20 minutes and with gaps between them from one to six hours.