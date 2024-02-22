Flashback On Visionary National Hero H. Lavity Stoutt In BVI.

- Advertisement -

The BVI Territory will be observing the 24th Commemorative Celebration for the late H. Lavity Stoutt from 27th February to 7th March under the theme “A Flashback on H. Lavity Stoutt’s Impact.”

Deputy Secretary in the Premier’s Office and Chairperson for the Planning Committee, Dr. Lavon Chalwell-Brewley, is encouraging persons to attend this year’s events which will highlight the visionary’s impact on the Territory’s development with a great focus on education.

Activities will include:

A production in conjunction with Virgin Islands Studies Institute at the H. L. Stoutt Community College of the “Reenactment of the First Sitting of the 13th Legislative Council on Tuesday, 27 th February, at 5:00 p.m. at Eileene L Parsons Auditorium;

February, at 5:00 p.m. at Eileene L Parsons Auditorium; A Wreath Laying Ceremony on Monday, 4 th March at 9:30 a.m. at the Cappoons Bay Cemetery;

March at 9:30 a.m. at the Cappoons Bay Cemetery; A radio quiz on ZBVI on Wednesday, 6 th March at 9:30 a.m.;

March at 9:30 a.m.; and A Fair Showcase on Thursday, 7th March from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Elmore Stoutt High School Campus.

The public holiday will be observed on Monday, 4th March in lieu of his birthdate which is Thursday, 7th March.

The late H. Lavity Stoutt was born on March 7, 1929.

He served as an elected representative consecutively from 1957 to 1995 and was the Territory’s first Chief Minister.

He is credited with establishing the cruise ship pier, overseeing the construction of the Central Administration Complex and spearheading the development of the local community college, which is named in his honour.

The Government of the Virgin Islands continues to celebrate the life of the late H. Lavity Stoutt every year on the first Monday in March. The day is declared a public holiday in celebration of the anniversary of the birthday of the Territory’s first Chief Minister.

H. Lavity Stoutt died on May 14, 1995.

On October 13, 2023, H. Lavity Stoutt was among the first group of 10 persons who was declared as national heroes during a resolution passed by the House of Assembly.