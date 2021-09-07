“My view is we got to protect people’s ability to live their lives. I don’t want a biomedical security state in which are constantly having to do this just to be able to live everyday life.”

DeSantis said that he thinks that vaccine mandates would do more harm than good and said that he does not want two classes of residents living in Florida.

“I also don’t want two classes of citizens,” he said. “We have some people in our communities who just made the decision this is something that they’re not going to do. So what? You’re going to write them out of society?”

“There’s a lot of people who’ve already recovered from COVID who do have immunity,” DeSantis said. “(You’re) actually saying me with the Johnson and Johnson shot can go in, but someone who’s recovered from COVID and probably has stronger immunity, they can’t go in? I’m sorry that is anti-science.”

Governor DeSantis said that while he is happy that Florida residents are getting vaccinates, he noted that COVID-19 is still spreading even among the vaccinated population thus a vaccine mandate would be an ineffective policy.

He also announced that as of September 16th, the state will issue $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and governments that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.