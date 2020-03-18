TALLAHASSEE – In a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center, Governor DeSantis announced the following:

Governor DeSantis announced he is going to supplement federal Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Governor activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Loan Program. Up to $50 million has been allocated for the program. (See: SBA To Provide Loans to Small Businesses Impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Department of Revenue to provide flexibility on the deadlines of taxes due such as corporate income tax and sales tax to assist businesses that are adversely impacted from COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Floridians throughout the state are lending a hand to stop the spread of COVID-19: Members of the Florida House of Representatives have been activated to their National Guard units , The Players Championship donated thousands of pounds of food to Feeding Northeast Florida , Miami-Dade County school administrators are handing out computers and mobile devices, and Comcast agreed to provide free WiFi for the next 60 days to kids who do not have it.

The Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Orange County Convention Center have agreed to open their parking lots to stage supplies and locate testing sites.

Restaurants throughout the state including Jimmy John’s in Tallahassee and Toasted Restaurant in Orange County are providing children with free lunch throughout the week.

Drive through testing sites are expected to open, throughout the state, in addition to the first proposed state site at Memorial Healthcare System in Broward. So far, sites are being developed in in Myers, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee.

The Floridians who were at held at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base are on their way back to Florida; 15 Floridians have elected to stay at the base to care for their family members.

On March 9, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-52, declaring a State of Emergency for COVID-19. By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have the resources and flexibility they need to prepare and respond.