Authorities in St. Petersburg, Florida, launched a search on Thursday for a 2-year-old boy who went missing after his mother was found dead in her apartment.

Police reported that Taylen Mosley could not be found after his 20-year-old mother Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in “ a very violent homicide scene” on Thursday afternoon.

Police say investigators know that the child is not with his father.

An Amber Alert has been issued to notify the public.