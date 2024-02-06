Florida Lawmakers To Consider 30% Solution For Legal Pot.

Past legislative efforts to cap the amount of THC in smokable medical marijuana have failed to gain support in the Senate.

As a proposed constitutional amendment seeking to authorize recreational marijuana looms, Florida lawmakers are taking steps toward imposing limits on the amount of euphoria-inducing THC in pot products.

But the Republican-controlled Legislature is reconsidering the issue as the Florida Supreme Court weighs whether voters in November should be able to cast ballots on a proposed constitutional amendment that would authorize use of recreational marijuana for people age 21 and older.

The House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee last week approved a tweaked version of a bill (HB 1269) that would set THC caps for all types of marijuana products sold for “nonmedical” use. The measure, sponsored by Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, would go into effect only if voters approve the ballot proposal.

The Senate Health Policy Committee is slated Tuesday to take up a similar bill (SPB 7050).

Both measures would cap the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in smokable marijuana at 30 percent for recreational use. The plans also would limit THC in “all other forms of marijuana,” except edibles, at 60 percent. Edibles would be capped at 10 milligrams of THC for each “single serving portion,” with a total cap of 200 mg of THC.

The state’s medical-marijuana operators and cannabis proponents oppose the caps.

Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, has contributed more than $40 million to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee seeking to put the ballot proposal before voters. The marijuana company has given all but $124.58 of the money collected by the committee since the initiative’s launch in 2022.

The ballot proposal, in part, would allow the state’s currently licensed medical-marijuana operators “and other state licensed entities” to participate in the recreational-pot industry.

Massullo’s initial proposal would have capped THC levels in smokable marijuana at 10 percent, an amount that drew criticism from operators and cannabis advocates.

Of the 24 states that have legalized recreational use of marijuana, only two — Connecticut and Vermont — have set potency limits. Both states set caps of 30 percent for cannabis flower and 60 percent for other products, with an exception for pre-filled cartridges for vape pens, according to a legislative analysis of the Senate bill.

The vast majority of smokable flower products currently sold by Florida’s medical marijuana operators have less than 30 percent THC, but nearly all have THC content higher than 10 percent.

Other products — including vape cartridges, for inhaling — currently for sale have potency levels far higher than the 60 percent cap included in the legislative plans. The proposed potency restrictions would only apply to products being sold for recreational use.

Source: Florida Health News.