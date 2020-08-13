A sheriff in Florida has banned deputies and visitors from wearing face masks amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports in the Washington Post.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods outlined the new regulations in an email to staff that he had considered both sides of the argument but there was no room for negotiation on the decision.

“Now, I can already hear the whining and just so you know I did not make this decision easily and I have weighed it out for the past 2 weeks,” he said.

“We can debate and argue all day of why and why not. The fact is, the amount of professionals that give the reason why we should, I can find the exact same amount of professionals that say why we shouldn’t.”

The sheriff’s decision comes only a day after Florida recorded its highest single-day number of coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.