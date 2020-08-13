A sheriff in Florida has banned deputies and visitors from wearing face masks amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports in the Washington Post.
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods outlined the new regulations in an email to staff that he had considered both sides of the argument but there was no room for negotiation on the decision.
“Now, I can already hear the whining and just so you know I did not make this decision easily and I have weighed it out for the past 2 weeks,” he said.
The record number of 276 deaths reported in Florida on Tuesday by local health officials brings the state’s total death toll to 8,685 since the pandemic began.
A total of 542,792 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday throughout Florida, which has struggled to contain the virus as cases surged over the last few months.
Sheriff Woods said exceptions will be made for deputies at jails, schools, courthouses, hospitals, nursing homes, and when dealing with someone who is elderly or has Covid-19.
However, even in these cases, he stipulated that masks should still be removed when giving orders or commands to comply.
CDC Director Dr Robert R Redfield has advised that ”cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus”.
“All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” he added.