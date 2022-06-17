Florida: Miramar to Host 2022 Juneteenth ‘Unite Against Racism’ Celebration  

The City of Miramar will host a Juneteenth celebration under theme Unite Against Racism, on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex Ballroom located at 6700 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023.

The special guest speaker for the evening will be award-winning author, educator, producer and daughter of Malcolm X, Ilyasah Shabazz. Professor Shabazz has authored five historical novels and has served as project advisor for the PBS award-winning, Prince Among Slaves documentary. She will share her thoughts on her father’s legacy and how it impacts our society today. Also speaking at the event will be Professor Rudy Jean-Bart who currently serves as the Associate Dean of Criminal Justice at Broward College. He will share the history of Juneteenth and also highlight the impact it’s having on today’s society.

The free event will feature a southern fusion dinner by Celebrity Chef and Restauranteur, Chef Dee as well as live music by a local pianist. Guests will be able to browse through the Alar Odyssey Collection, an exhibit of African Art provided by Ms. Priscilla Dames. Registration is available at Juneteenth-Miramar.Eventbrite.com. Space is limited and registration is required for entry.

The observance of Juneteenth is about the journey and achievement of African Americans – from a period of sanctioned enslavement to the pinnacle of human endeavors. It is a story of pride, resilience and determination that will always be of historical importance.

Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne who is hosting Miramar’s Juneteenth Celebration stated, “I invite the community to join me as we pay homage to those who have gone before us and paved the road to freedom. This day is a true testament that we can overcome all obstacles. I encourage everyone to come out to our Juneteenth event or start your own Juneteenth tradition with your families. This is a day to celebrate freedom and independence.”

Juneteenth books for children will be available at all 10 Little Free Libraries throughout the City of Miramar, courtesy of Vice Mayor Colbourne. For a list of locations, visit www.LittleFreeLibrary.org.