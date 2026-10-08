FOOTBALL-CONCACAF-Trio qualify for League C Championship

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MIAMI, United States, Oct 8, CMC – Antigua & Barbuda, Saint Martin and Montserrat all registered wins on Thursday in the CONCACAF Nations League to qualify for the League C Championship as well as the League A+C Play-In.

Antigua & Barbuda needed a late winner from Brandon Satchell to get past Aruba 3-2 and finish top of Group B by goal difference.

Playing at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua got off to a perfect start when they took the lead in the fifth minute thanks to a header by Sean Tomlinson, before TJ Bramble doubled their advantage with a spectacular long range shot five minutes later.

However, Aruba fought back to level the scores through goals by Walter Bennett in the 14th minute and Carlito Fermina in the 50th to set up an exciting end to the match.

With four minutes remaining in regulation time, Satchell’s strike gave the home side the all-important three points to see them advance.

Both Antigua and Aruba ended on nine points, but the former had a superior goal difference of eight to the latter’s three.

Meanwhile, Saint Martin and Montserrat topped their respective groups after trouncing Bahamas 6-0 and Turks and Caicos 4-1, respectively.

Saint Martin were led by a hat-trick by Axel Raga, while goals from Pierre-Bertrand Arne, Mattéo Makhabe and Jordan Alexandre helped to complete the rout.

With the win, they secured first place in Group C on nine points, the same as second-placed US Virgin Islands.

A first-half brace by Lyle Taylor put Montserrat on course to a dominant victory, with Tyrone Baker and Ashley Boatswain also getting on the scoresheet.

Billy Forbes scored the lone goal for Turks and Caicos.

Montserrat topped Group A after winning all four of their matches to secure a maximum 12 points.