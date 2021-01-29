BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — National Covid-19 Task Force members met on January 26 with St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) executives to consult on plans for upcoming major football tournaments.

The meeting focused on the need to exercise precautionary measures in light of the highly transmissible and deadly coronavirus, especially in relation to large sporting events with massive crowds.

The SKFNA delegation was led by President Anthony Johnson; and included: General Secretary, Stanley Jacobs; Technical Director, Geoffrey Hazel; and Office Manager, Dexter Tyrell. The United St. Paul’s Football Club was represented by its President Donald Freeman.

Johnson notified the Task Force of the upcoming Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) World Cup qualifiers. There is a proposal to hold qualifying matches in the Federation in March; in June with Puerto Rico; the Bahamas; and Guyana. The Task Force was also informed of the local President’s Cup, Champion Cup, Premier Matches, and the Under-13 and Under-15 Leagues, events which should end by August 15.

Freeman, reported that the United St. Paul’s Football Club is interested in having its team, the present champion, represent the Federation abroad, but was concerned about quarantine costs upon the team’s return to the Federation.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, said the SKNFA needs to be careful going forward with the number of persons gathered in one space at any one time. She emphasized the importance of strictly following all safety and health protocols, especially given the threat now posed by three new variants of the virus originating in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa.

Dr. Laws noted that the UK variant was already present in at least three Caribbean Community (CARICOM) territories. She said that it was far more transmissible and deadly than previous strains of the virus. The dramatic rise in cases of Covid-19 in neighbouring islands was also cause for concern for our Federation, said Dr. Laws.

Minister of Sports, the Honourable Jonel Powell, corroborated what the Chief Medical Officer said. He said the Department of Sports, in collaboration with the Cabinet, recommends that football tournaments be held without spectators. He said that the Department of Sports supports the local leagues, as long as there is consistent adherence to the health and safety protocols by everyone.

“We have a situation in our country that is not normal,” said Chairperson of the Disaster Mitigation Council, Hon. Vincent Byron. “We would expect all our citizens and institutions to understand that.”

He stressed the need to restrict massive gatherings and proposed that international competitions be live-streamed in the absence of spectators.



They discussed health and safety protocols with respect to quarantine and testing, the need to carefully assess the risks associated with the local team playing in both overseas matches and those with visiting teams.

The Task Force recommended ongoing discussions with Freeman to arrive at a decision that would satisfy the health and safety of all involved and the Federation.