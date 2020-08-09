Due to current ocean and atmospheric conditions, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts up to 25 hurricanes for 2020.

Meteorologists predict that 2020 will see 19 to 25 named storms, of which seven to 11 will gain hurricane strength. Three to six of them will be high-intensity hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5), with winds of more than 178 km/hour.

In the forecast released in May and updated this Thursday, NOAA had estimated there would be only 13-19 storms, of which six to ten would become hurricanes.

It is one of the most current forecasts this Miami-based office has produced in the 22 years it has been predicting hurricanes, the statement added.

The forecast includes the nine storms – and two hurricanes – that have formed so far in an “extremely active” year that residents of the Caribbean and the southern United States have already taken note of.

Usually, only a couple of named storms have formed by August, while the ninth does not appear until early October. An average season produces 12 named storms.

But Isaiah, this year’s ninth tropical storm, recently hit the Caribbean and left five dead in the southeastern United States, while occasionally spiking hurricane-force winds.

And in late July, just days before Isaiah, Category 1 Hurricane Hannah formed in the Gulf of Mexico and hit the U.S. state of Texas, although it did not cause severe damage.