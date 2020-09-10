CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Mark Brantley, Foreign Affairs Minister chaired the Sixth virtual meeting of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers Foreign Affairs (COMFA) from his office in St. Kitts on September 10.

The council meeting follows St. Kitts and Nevis’ recent elevation to the chairmanship taking over from Grenada.

Accompanying Foreign Affairs Minister Brantley on the virtual meeting are Ms. Kaye Bass, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ms. Denaula Laplace, Foreign Service Officer; and Mr. Bjorn Hazel, Foreign Service Officer.

Premier of Nevis Hon. Brantley spoke to the importance of the virtual interface of the region’s top OECS diplomats.

“Effective diplomacy requires us to continually engage with our regional colleagues to determine common interests and common positions so that we stand united on critical issues impacting our region and our world,” said Hon. Brantley. “As a subset of the smaller countries of the Caribbean region, a coordinated approach to our diplomacy in the OECS affords us a much stronger position than we would have individually.”

The COMFA meeting considered key developments in Europe and their impact on the OECS region, certain trade and bilateral relationships between the OECS and third countries, and the impact of COVID-19 on OECS diplomatic efforts.

The meeting also considered the continued engagement and expansion of relations with Africa and joint diplomatic representation by OECS countries to third countries.